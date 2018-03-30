Backpacks, socks and underwear continue to be donated for Project Elf after drive ends

Tulsa--Weeks after the 2 Cares for the Community Backpack Drive at Mathis Brothers Furniture August 17, viewers continue to donate basics for back-to-school.

On August 17, 2 Works for You teamed up with Mathis Brothers and hosted its first backpack, underwear and sock drive. On that day, Mathis Brothers employees and the community dropped off 143 backpacks, 940 pairs of socks, 484 pairs of underwear, misc. supplies, and $560. Everything was given to Project Elf to distribute to students in need.

Since then, Project Elf has picked up even more donations that have continued to be given to Mathis Brothers and 2 Works for you. Volunteers collected an additional 22 backpacks, 174 pairs of socks, 113 pairs of underwear, and 22 lunch boxes.

In its 12th year, Project Elf strives to maintain a comprehensive inventory of supplies to fill the many requests from 99 schools in the Tulsa area. These schools include Tulsa Public Schools, Union Public Schools, charter schools and private schools. Project Elf inventory is a result of donations from all levels of our community.

The outpouring from the community has been amazing and the schools that are receiving these donations are grateful.

"Thanks so much" exclaimed one elementary school counselor. "We received the items and they helped the scholars get off to a great start of their school year!" Another elementary school counselor was thankful for the underwear donation to Project Elf, "We have had a student who has been showing up at school this week with no underwear."

Many families are unable to provide their children with the basics. Backpacks can be an expensive luxury. New socks and underwear are costly to replace as they wear out. School counselors and social workers around Tulsa are constantly in need of these items to pass along to their students.

If you would like to make a donation to Project Elf. They are especially in need of children's shoes currently. Click here to find out how to donate to Project Elf.





