A towel warmer brings a touch of luxury to your daily routine

Have you ever stepped out of a relaxing warm shower or bath only to feel chilled while drying off? It can really ruin the moment, can’t it? The best way to prevent this is to add a towel warmer to your bathroom. Towel warmers not only allow you to dry off with a warm towel, but you can also heat robes, pajamas and blankets inside. If you’re someone who is always cold, it can be a saving grace.

Towel warmers come in various shapes and sizes and hold different amounts of fabric. Plus, they’re an easy way to experience spa-level luxury at home each and every day. If you think having a towel warmer is something you’d like to try, here are three towel warmers to consider.

Currently rated as Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Towel Warmers, the Keenray Bucket Towel Warmer heats up quickly and heats towels evenly without any cold spots, with just one push of the button. You can fit up to two 40-inch-by-70-inch towels. There’s also an option to add essential oils for aromatherapy purposes. While it’s available in five colors, Classic White and D Fog Gray are $126. There’s also a $10 coupon that can be applied, making it only $116.

With more than 2,300 5-star ratings and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, this towel warmer comes highly rated. Users liked that it not only warmed towels but also cut down on the musty smell that can occur in certain environments. One reviewer named Hailee even said she wouldn’t be able to live without it.

Reviewer Zia also felt it was worth the splurge. “You’ll feel like royalty every time you shower. Plus, the spot for scents is a nice touch. Never shower like a peasant again, embrace the royalty that you are.”

If space is an issue, this $65.99 wall-mounted towel rack from Walmart might provide a nice solution. Constructed of stainless steel with a powder-coated finish, it heats towels between 113 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to its non-scalding feature, you never need to worry about burning yourself. The towels will never overheat.

People enjoyed the programmable feature that allows it to turn on and off at certain times throughout the day. Some people found it to be a great addition to their bathroom remodel.

For $139.99, you can pick up this tall and skinny towel warmer with ample room to accommodate up to two oversized 40-inch-by 70-inch towels. The manufacturer recommends loosely folding towels for the best results. The built-in grip handles make it easy to transport.

We like how these highly-rated towel warmers would make for great gifts for friends, too. If you’re lucky enough to own a hot tub, drying off with a warm towel might enhance your relaxation even further.

