A frustrated Travis Kelce bumps Andy Reid, knocks him back a few steps

A frustrated Travis Kelce bumped Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the 65-year-old Kansas City Chiefs coach a few steps back after teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kelce, with girlfriend Taylor Swift watching from a suite, ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble. CBS reported that Kelce was angry that he wasn't on the field for the play and yelled at Reid to keep him in the game.

The Chiefs gained just 16 yards on their first two possessions and trailed the San Francisco 49ers 3-0 when Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman hooked up on a dazzling play.

Mahomes rolled to his right, threw a deep ball across his body and dropped a perfect pass into double coverage to Hardman for a 52-yard gain to the Niners 9. But Deommodore Lenoir forced Pacheco to fumble on the next play and Javon Hargrave recovered for San Francisco.

This was the second sideline incident involving Kelce and Reid this season. During a game against the Raiders on Christmas Day, an angry Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline, and when a staff member tried to hand it back to the tight end so that he could take the field, Reid grabbed the helmet and refused to give it back.

