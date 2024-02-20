2 adults charged with murder in Kansas City parade shooting

Two adults have been charged with murder in the deadly shooting that occurred at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration last Wednesday, according to the prosecutor.

Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller now each face charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

In a press conference Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mays was charged Saturday, and Miller was charged Monday night. Mays requested the case be sealed by the court, but the court unsealed the charges Tuesday, when Miller's charges were also made public. Both suspects are being held on a $1 million bond.

The gunfire from Miller's firearm is believed to be responsible for the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local radio personality.

Twenty-two other parade attendees, including multiple children, were also injured by gunfire. Many have been released since, but Miller and Mays, who were also injured in the shooting, remained hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, Peters Baker said.

The prosecutor said evidence points to the two men not knowing each other before the shooting. She also said additional people that could be charged in the case also didn't arrive in the same cluster of people that day.

"We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions that day," Peters Baker said. "While we're not there yet, we're going to get there. We are not done yet."

Last Friday, the juvenile office of the Jackson County Family Court Division charged two juveniles with gun possession and resisting arrest. Because that case is being worked through family court, details on the juveniles are not publicly available, but the juvenile officer indicated in a release Friday that additional charges could be possible.

Additionally, it's possible the juveniles could eventually be certified to be tried as adults. Information about a possible certification hearing is not publicly available.

Also on Friday, Peters Baker filed charges against a Wichita, Kansas, man for unlawful possession of a firearm at last Wednesday's rally. The man, who is not believed to be directly connected to the shooting, was previously convicted of felony marijuana distribution.

