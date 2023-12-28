15-year-old surfer killed in shark attack

A 15-year-old boy died after being attacked by a shark at a popular surfing area in Australia, authorities said.

The attack happened near Ethel Beach in Innes National Park, which is in south Australia.

A witness told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the teen was about 30 yards from the shore when he was attacked.

His body was recovered from the water, police said.

People who surf in the area said it's not uncommon to see sharks, but they noted that this incident was a first.

"I have seen a fair few sharks here over 22 years, but that is the first fatal attack that we've had down here," Luke Sykora told ABC.

Authorities have not said what type of shark they believe attacked the teenager.

According to the International Shark Attack File, which documents shark attacks across the world, Australia has the second-most shark attacks in the world. In 2022, there were nine shark attacks in the waters surrounding the country. None of them were fatal.

The U.S. has the most shark attacks in the world. There were 41 reported in 2022. One of the attacks was fatal.

The International Shark Attack File says fatality rates have been declining for decades. It credits advancements in beach safety, medical treatment and public awareness.

