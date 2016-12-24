Weather Whys: Future Track shows when thunderstorms arrive and when they depart.

Brett Anthony
9:36 PM, Dec 23, 2016

New data continues to stream into the weather center and we've got the latest timeline on Christmas Day thunderstorms.

Christmas thunderstorms look certain but it won't be an all day event.  In fact, the window for thunderstorms on Christmas is quite small.  In this edition of Weather Whys, I pin down when thunderstorms arrive and talk more about the risk of severe weather in the region. 

