BLOG: The first Heat Advisory of the year

High temperatures on Saturday are projected to reach the mid 90s across the region. With south winds still in play, we have a lot of moisture in the area. Combining the air temperature and the relative humidity gives us the heat index or what our bodies really feel when outside.

Dewpoint temperatures Saturday afternoon will likely be in the mid 70s again. The dewpoint is related to the quantity of moisture in the air, while relative humidity tells us how close the atmosphere is to saturation. With that being said, heat indices are forecast to be between 105° and 110°. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory between 11 am and 9 pm.

With these extreme heat indices on the way, there are easy ways you can stay safe and more comfortable from the heat.

Wear lightweight and light colored clothing. Believe it or not, dark colored clothing, specifically black, absorbs more of the sun's radiation.

Stay hydrated during the entire day. Water is the best.

Avoid daytime activity.

Check on pets, children, and the elderly.

Never leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended, even just for a few minutes.

High temperatures are forecast to drop to the 80s Sunday and Monday.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: