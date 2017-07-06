BLOG: Planets easily visible during July

Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus can all been seen during the month of July. Hopefully we will have several clear evenings to enjoy.

Jupiter is one of my favorite planets to observe. Earlier this month, it was close to the moon for a few nights. Watch for the moon to join up with Jupiter once again around July 28th. For the Northern Hemisphere, Jupiter starts out in the southwest sky at night. If you happen to have a telescope or binoculars, you can easily see four of Jupiter's major moons.

For Saturn, it shines higher in the night sky in July compared to June, which is great news. Look for Saturn just above the horizon as darkness falls. It starts out in the southeast sky for the Northern Hemisphere. If you are looking for its moon or rings, you will need at least a small telescope. The easiest moon to pick out is Titan.

Venus is seen early in the morning. It will be a wonderful morning treat on a clear day through the end of the year. Venus will rise 2-3 hours before sunrise in July.