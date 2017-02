California's record breaking flooding rains are pushing reservoirs and the infrastructure holding that water to its limits.

The Oroville Dam has gotten the most attention with a broken spillway, nearly overflowing and serious erosion from lots and lots of flowing water.

More recently, officials opened the Don Pedro spillway for the first time in 20 years, and water began pouring into Lake Berryessa's 'glory hole.'

While all the dams in Northern California appear to be holding for now, there were many instances throughout history when water won out.

Since 2000, eight dams in the United States broke down, resulting in disastrous flooding, and in one case, there were fatalities.

Most of these dam failures were from heavy rains, but some were the result of human error, poor maintenance and even a sinkhole.

