OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder is set to take on the Golden State Warriors Saturday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The game marks Kevin Durant's first game in Oklahoma City as a member of the Warriors. The Warriors have defeated the Thunder in their two previous meetings this season in Oakland.

RELATED: OKC steakhouse owner denies Kevin Durant's request to rent out restaurant

Follow the game below:

A Twitter List by KJRH2HD

