OKC steakhouse owner denies Kevin Durant's request to rent out restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma City steakhouse owner denied Kevin Durant's request to rent out his restaurant after his return to the state as a member of the Golden State Warriors, according to a USA TODAY report.

Dave Osborn, the proprietor of Mahogany Steakhouse in downtown Oklahoma City, said he thought about the request but declined because he said he didn't want to disrespect Thunder players or fans who wanted to come to the restaurant.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors star, Kevin Durant, makes first trip back to Oklahoma City

“We thought about it,” Osborn told USA TODAY. “But we were like, ‘No, a lot of our Thunder players and fans come in after the game.’ So we said no, and then 15 or 20 minutes later they called back.

“And he said, ‘Well, I talked to Kevin and he said that the Thunder players could come in if we booked out the restaurant.’ And we just said no again, because once again all the Thunder players come in and we don’t really want them to be upset. And in the long run, I think we lose business. We just wanted to stay true to our fans and our players and not book out the restaurant for one night.”

The steakhouse offers private rooms for Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo, both of whom visit the restaurant occasionally after home games.

Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, said the report is false.

The Thunder faces the Warriors Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

