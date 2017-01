Monday, students at the University of Oklahoma held a rally days after President Trump announced an executive order regarding immigration.

RELATED: OU releases statement on President Trump's executive order

The rally comes one day after the university released a statement regarding the immigration ban.

University of Oklahoma President David Boren spoke at the rally saying, “We’re here to send a message today. We cherish the Constitution now and forever and we will defend it to the last breath.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: