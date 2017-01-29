University of Oklahoma releases statement on President Trump's executive order

NORMAN, Okla. -- Following President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding immigration policy, the University of Oklahoma's President, David L. Boren, released a statement.

The statement reads in part, "When we reduce the opportunities for young people to come to America to take advantage of the educational opportunities here, we not only harm them, but we also damage the image and inspiration of America around the world."

Read the full statement below.

"We are monitoring the developments in U.S. immigration policy resulting from President Trump's new executive order. Dean Suzette Grillot and the College of International Studies staff have been in contact with students who originated from the seven countries affected by the executive order.

Our understanding of this executive order continues to evolve as federal officials release more information. Our strong recommendation to persons who might be affected by the executive order is to refrain from traveling outside of the United States if they are already here, or try to return to the United States as soon as possible if currently outside of the country.

The University affirms its support for all faculty, staff and students who may be affected by these developments. I especially want to reiterate our strong support for our international students, who are valued members of our university family. Bringing international students to study in our country helps build lasting friendships with people all around the world. Those who study in our country become persuasive and articulate friends of the United States when they return to their home countries. When we reduce the opportunities for young people to come to America to take advantage of the educational opportunities here, we not only harm them, but we also damage the image and inspiration of America around the world.

Should you have any questions or if we can guide you to support services, please contact the College of International Studies 24/7 hotline at (405) 630-5392 or International Student Services at iss@ou.edu or (405) 325-3337."

I have released a statement about help for our international students in light of the executive order released yesterday. pic.twitter.com/FKSMVdP0Tq — David Boren (@President_Boren) January 29, 2017

