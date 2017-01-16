Wagoner County man, Kevin Lamance, arrested in alleged sexual abuse of 10-year-old child

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - Investigators with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a child relative multiple times over a two-year period.

Kevin Lamance, 60, of Porter was booked into the Wagoner County jail on a complaint of child sexual abuse on Monday.

According to an affidavit filed in district court, an agent with the Grayson County Children's Advocacy Center in Sherman, Texas contacted Wagoner County deputies about a 10-year-old girl who used to live with Lamance in his Porter home.

The girl revealed in forensic interviews "several incidents of sexual abuse" from the time she was 8 years old to the time her mother removed her from the home at age 10.

The affidavit states that, shortly after the girl's 10th birthday, the girl's mother walked in on Lamance sexually assaulting the girl.

The mother told investigators she was so frightened of Lamance, she and her children fled to Texas. She did not report the alleged sexual assault to police.

The affidavit states that, based on the alleged victim's interview and eyewitness testimony, the investigator had probable cause to file a sexual abuse complaint.

