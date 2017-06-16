USA BMX's $15mil move to Tulsa stalled after negotiations fall through with Expo Square

TULSA - A $15 million deal between the City of Tulsa and USA BMX bringing the headquarters to Green Country has come to a halt.

“It’s disappointing, you hate it, but unfortunately that's business," said Tulsa Regional Chamber CEO Mike Neal.

The business between Tulsa's Expo Square and USA BMX is no longer.

“Over the last several of months the negotiations have broken down so now we’re moving on," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The city announced it would allot about $15 million of Vision Tulsa money to moving USA BMX headquarters to Tulsa, naming Expo Square as the location.

Something USA BMX told 2 Works for You it couldn't be happier about during its annual Grand National competition in Tulsa in November.

“It’s our dream for this venue to be a place where kids in Tulsa learn how to ride a bicycle," said USA BMX COO John David.

But in a statement from Expo Square it's "terms dictated by a pouring rights agreement" that have left plans hanging in limbo.

"The county has a long-term agreement with one soft drink company that they'll serve their products and USA BMX has a long-term agreement with a different soft drink company," explained Mayor Bynum.

“We’re highly confident the project will proceed according to the schedule and time frame," said Chamber CEO Neal.

The Tulsa Sports Commission, an organization through the chamber, has been working hand-in-hand with USA BMX on the project.

They say the move is still happening, but the question is to what part of Tulsa.

“You don’t negotiate a real estate deal on television.”

The chamber's lips are sealed.

USA BMX told 2 Works for You in a statement it will "remain completely committed to the relocation to Tulsa," and it has already viewed three new locations.

“With the announcement of USA BMX coming to Tulsa the excitement was huge," said Sand Springs BMX's Ronnie Hagar.

Needless to say Green Country's growing BMX community is on pins and needles.

“The only disappointment for me is that it’s going to take longer," Hagar said. “I hope a little thing like this doesn’t keep that from happening.”

“The important thing for us all along has been that we want to bring an Olympic sport to Tulsa and things are still moving full speed ahead on that course," the mayor stressed.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber is hopeful the setback will only put the project about a month behind schedule.

Mayor Bynum said none of the Vision money set aside for the move has been or will be touched until the location is solidified.

