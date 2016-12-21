Two overnight police pursuits leave four people in the hospital and one dead

TULSA - Tulsa Police were called to investigate two dangerous police crashes overnight.

The first happened right around 11:30 p.m.

A Sperry police officer started a pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

The officer lost the car around 56th St. North and Peoria. However, when he got to 36th St. North the officer said some people flagged him down telling him a car swerved and almost hit them before flipping multiple times into a wooded area.

EMSA and Tulsa Police both responded.

One person in the car was declared dead on scene, another is in the hospital.

The second pursuit started just before 1 a.m.

The Sand Springs Police Department was called to a Walmart for reports of stolen TVs.

Police say when they arrived the suspects were loading them into their car. When officers tried to stop them, they drove off.

A pursuit started on Highway 97 near Wilson Avenue.

Police say speeds reached up to 120 mph.

Eventually the driver lost control. The crash resulted in three people being hospitalized, however the person ejected from the car was not responsive when they were transported from the scene.

