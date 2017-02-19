CHOUTEAU, Okla- According to police and family members two children are in the hospital with serious burn injuries after their home caught fire Saturday night.
According to family members who live next door, the two adults were outside of the home on South Gray Place when it caught fire.
They say the family had fallen on hard times so they were lighting and warming the home with candles, and somehow one of the candles set the home ablaze.
Four children were inside, but two of them are ok. The other two are four and seven years old, and are at HIllcrest Hospital awaiting a helicopter to take them to a hospital in Texas that can better treat them.
The family says they're trying to raise money to get a guardian to the hospital with the kids.