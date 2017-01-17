Tulsa police identify third victim in triple homicide

TULSA - Tulsa police identified the third victim in a triple homicide in north Tulsa on Monday.

A spokesperson with the department said Kenneth Sellers, 58, of Midwest City was shot to death along with 28-year-old Thomas Brown and 52-year-old Cara Brown in the 200 block of E. 29 St. North.

Police received a 911 call just before 2 in the morning from a neighbor who heard yelling and gunshots coming from the home.

When officers arrived, they say the home was ransacked and appeared someone had gone through drawers. Detectives said they did not see signs of forced entry.

Two of the victims were found in the back bedroom, one was in the living room.

Department of Corrections records show Brown served time for multiple drug convictions starting in 2011 and was still under DOC supervision at the time of his death. Detectives are trying to determine whether Brown's past is related to the triple homicide.

They believe his mother and friend were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I just think we have some issue here with the 28-year-old that led to his death and the mother and her friend were killed just because they were there," said Tulsa Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker.

Police say they are relying on the public's help with the case.

They ask anyone who might have information to call Tulsa Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.

