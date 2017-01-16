Tulsa Police Investigating Triple Homicide

Tulsa--

Police dispatchers confirmed to 2 Works for You that officers are investigating a triple homicide in North Tulsa.

Officers responded to the home on E. 28th St. North near MLK & Apache around 1:45 Monday morning.

At this point, officers aren't saying anything about suspects or possible motives.

