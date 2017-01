TULSA - Police are looking for man they say robbed a west Tulsa convenience store late Tuesday.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. a man demanded items from a clerk working at a West Tulsa Quality Food Mart.

He had a handgun, but officers say he didn't hurt anyone.

He managed to escape in an unknown direction after taking the items.

Police describe him as a short, skinny male wearing black clothing and his face covered.

