Road work now underway at two busy Tulsa intersections, impacting thousands of drivers

TULSA— A pair of construction projects at two busy Tulsa intersections began Monday.

The work at 41st and Harvard and 61st and Sheridan will impact dozens of businesses and thousands of drivers.

For folks familiar with the area the familiar sights and sounds of construction aren’t going away any time soon.

At Fox Cleaners on the corner of 41st and Harvard they serve between 150 and 200 people per day. They’ve already begun an “Orange Barrel” special during construction. They are also urging their customers to use the free delivery service.



“People have been really surprised obviously because it's going to disrupt the flow of traffic try to get here so we're really pushing this orange barrel special right now to get all of customers in to our delivery service,” said Fox Cleaner's General Manager Salem Boone.



With workers preparing to get started over at 61st and Sheridan, drivers are taking notice.



“They'll probably be going and doing what I do which is trying to find a different route which will make everything else congested,” said driver Holly Soho.

Lanes will be reduced to one going in each direction at the intersections of 61st and Sheridan and 41st and Harvard.

City crews will start working on the rehabilitation projects that include new concrete pavement, replacement of waterlines, storm sewers, sidewalks, driveways, traffic signals and handicap ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The 61st and Sheridan project includes the final phase of a 48-inch waterline replacement that started in 2014. The city decided to replace the pipe after a major break in 2012 where businesses and even some neighborhoods flooded.

As the city makes progress on road improvements, those impacted can only hope all goes well and the projects are finished on time. The projects are expected to be done this summer.

