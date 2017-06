TULSA -- A popular Tulsa-based gas station has announced an expansion of its Texas stores.

Wednesday, QuikTrip announced that it will be opening 100 stores in San Antonio and Austin. The stores are expected to open in the Summer of 2018 with construction expected to begin this Winter.

According to the company, QuikTrip has been named one of the best companies to work for the past 15 years.

Currently, QuikTrip has 134 stores in the Dallas, Fort Worth areas.

