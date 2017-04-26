Nurses aide facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a woman living at a care center in Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. -- A nurses aide in Pryor is facing charges after allegedly sexually abusing a woman living at the Colonial Terrace Care Center.

“Makes me want to stay with her all the time now.”

Charles Finney said he visits he’s wife everyday while she stays at the Colonial Terrace Care Center. He said he became concerned after finding out a nurses aide is accused of sexually abusing a woman staying at the same center as his wife.



“I’m concerned about people taking care of her, but I didn’t expect nothing like this,” said Finney.



According to an affidavit, 47 year-old Ryder Cornell inappropriately touched a vulnerable woman she was caring for in January, just two days after she started working at the care center. Investigators said the victim is able to speak for herself and is aware of her surroundings.



“They just told me who she was, where she worked, how long she worked, 3 shifts and that was it,” said Finney.



Investigators said Cornell denied touching the woman during an interview, but two days later, they said she wrote a letter confessing that she did touch the woman inappropriately.

“She’s dishing out that, she ought to get the punishment for it,” said Finney.



Finney said knowing what he knows about the caretaker now, he wishes he could be with his wife at the care center even more.



“I wish I could take her home,” said Finney.



The Colonial Terrace Care Center has not responded to a request for comment about the incident. An arrest warrant was issued for Cornell on April 20 according investigators.

