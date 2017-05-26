Teen selling her virginity hopes to buy a car, pay tuition with earnings

A teenager is selling her virginity to the highest bidder with help from an infamous auction website.

The 18-year-old woman, identified only as Kim, is seeking at least $112,000 for the rights to deflower her.

In a post at the Cinderella Escorts website, it's claimed that Kim wants to study in Germany or Austria and hopes her auction will pay for "an appartment (sic)," "tuition and maybe also buy a car."

It's claimed that Kim was inspired to sell her virginity after seeing reports about a Romanian teenager who sold her virginity for more than $3 million in April. That woman also used Cinderella Escorts to handle her auction.

"Should I give my virginity to a man who later on maybe will break up with me or is it better to take a lot of money instead?," Kim is quoted as saying regarding her decision.

Cinderella Escorts, a website run from Germany — where prostitution is legal — apparently takes 20 percent of any successful auctions it sanctions. According to Britain's The Sun, doctors "verify" the virginity of the women who auction their first sexual encounters on the website.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.