Powerball jackpot reaches $403 million

The Powerball jackpot climbed to nearly half a billion dollars ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

The jackpot is set for $403 million — a cash value of $243.9 million, according to the lottery's website.

The lottery is inching toward the top 10 jackpots of all time, according to biggestlotterywinners.com, but still has a ways to go before reaching the record-breaking $1.6 billion from January 2016.

Still, the winnings from the immediate cash value is enough to buy a slew of private islands.

The odds of winning the Powerball lottery are about 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball website.