Pickle Pops are the new summer treat

The start of summer is right around the corner and that means warm weather and air conditioning. But, the latest food trend might be the perfect way to cool you down instead of cranking up the ac. They're called Pickle Pops. The salty pop is frozen pickle juice.

The label says it's a sport pop. We decided to speak to a nutritionist to find out if this is a great recovery food for after working out. Registered Dietician Beth Jauquet says, Pickle Pops should be used to relieve joint pain after a workout. Pickle juice for a longtime has been known to ease joint pain for athletes and non athletes.

To test out the Pickle Pops on athletes, we handed them out to riders after a spin class. The reaction from the riders was mixed, but majority of them loved the way they tasted.

Jauquet reminds those wanting to try Pickle Pops that the frozen treat has 4 times more salt than a can of soda.