Nordstrom sells jeans with fake mud on them for $425; Critics let loose

The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans feature obvious splashes of what Nordstrom calls "caked-on muddy coating," giving the effect of being worn on a day in the dirt.
In its description for the pants, the company says they "embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action" and that, when worn, they show "you're not afraid to get down and dirty."
When he discovered the product this week, "Dirty Jobs" host Mike Rowe posted about them on his website, saying the Nordstrom jeans were proof of "our country's war on work."
Earhardt said she thinks the pants are "for the kid who inherits the millions of dollars, the kid who doesn't want to work hard and wants to go into Nordstrom, pay a lot of money and act like they work."