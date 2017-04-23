TULSA -- A man is in jail Sunday morning after police said he ran from the scene of a north Tulsa car accident.

Police responded to the crash near North MLK and Reverend Wilson Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. They said they found a woman unresponsive in a vehicle.

A witness told police that someone ran a stop sign and crashed into another car. The witness told police that the suspect, Jonathan Sharp, got out of the car and ran away.

Police arrested Sharp on a count of felony DUI and hit-and-run.

The woman has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

