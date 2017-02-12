Wanda Durant hurt by 'vicious' fan remarks in son's return to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda Durant, says Oklahoma City Thunder fans said obscene things to her about her son in his return to the state as a member of the Golden State Warriors, according to an ESPN report.

"The most vicious things you could say, they said about my son tonight. It's hurtful," said Wanda Durant, who attended Saturday night's game.

The Warriors defeated the Thunder 130-114, but the game was not without drama, as Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook got in a shouting match and Kevin Durant and Andre Roberson got into a heated discussion.

Kevin Durant, who played eight seasons in Oklahoma City, was booed by Thunder fans throughout the game, who felt betrayed by his decision to leave for Golden State.

Wanda Durant had the following to say about the crowd's treatment of her son:

"We poured our heart into this place. Not just him. Our family. This is basketball. This is not whether or not you're going to make it into heaven.

They called him a snake, a sellout, a b----. It's just a sad day. I understand that they loved him. I do understand it. But the name-calling. The people with the cupcakes on their backs. ... It didn't have to be like this.

This is not the first time I've been back since Kevin left. This is maybe my fourth or fifth time. Every time that I've been back, people seem like they are afraid to say something nice to me. People will whisper, 'There's his mom. Ooooooh!'

There are people who tell me they still love him. But then you have the people who shot his jersey up. My son poured his heart and soul into this place for eight years, and for them to treat him like this because he decided to go someplace else to play is really tough."

