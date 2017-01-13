UPDATES: Road conditions and latest on winter weather in northeast Oklahoma

4:41 AM, Jan 13, 2017
The City of Tulsa was out overnight treating the roads. Street Maintenance Manager Tim Mcorkell was on the phone during midday to discuss how they prepared the streets for the ice storm.

Crews isolate a downed power line. Emergency Management officials said more power lines expected to go down as ice builds up on trees in Bartlesville, Oklahoma Jan. 13, 2016.

Corley Peel
Latest information on the winter weather, including road conditions.

5:10 p.m. - Many of the roads affected by weather early Friday morning and by noon were starting to clear by the rush hour. Just a small portion of Pawnee County roads were considered dicey after daylong warnings about travel in the Payne, Osage, Pawnee, Noble and Kay counties.

Check latest travel map here. http://ok.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Viewer/index.html?appid=0143260acf004177935589ab7e2f42c1

12:05 p.m. - Roads in Payne, Osage, Pawnee, Noble, and Kay counties are listed as "moderate" according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation

11:18 a.m. - Roads in Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Noble and Kay counties are now considered MODERATE, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation road conditions map. Drivers are advised to use caution.

9:04 a.m. - ODOT road condition map shows highways in Osage, Kay, Noble, Pawnee, Payne counties as being SEVERE. That means the roads are becoming slick and hazardous. Highways in Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland and McClain counties are MODERATE. Drivers are advised to reduce speed and use caution.

7:43 a.m. - Sources tell 2 Works for You child was chasing school bus in Owasso and ran into the bus. Fire department says the child was uninjured. Parents took child to hospital to be checked out. Officials on scene said the child will be going to school today.

7:13 a.m. - School bus involved in a non-rollover accident in Owasso. No word on injuries. 

7:09 a.m. - Roads in Bartlesville a little slick - take your time. Trees showing some glaze.

7:06 a.m. - ODOT road condition map now shows MODERATE status for highways south of Oklahoma City and around Lawton.

6:43 a.m. - Roads near Highway 169 and 51st wet, but not bad.

6:38 a.m. - ODOT road condition map shows MODERATE status for highways in Washington and Osage counties.

6:37 a.m. - Conditions still good in Owasso. Streets are wet but not seeing ice.

6:19 a.m. - Salt truck in ditch near Life Church in Jenks.

6:03 a.m. - Dr. Gist explains how decision was made to not close Tulsa Public Schools.

6:01 a.m. - Rain ends for now in Owasso. No ice on the roads, but bridges could be slick.

5:52 a.m. - Freezing rain coming down in Owasso, as reported by 2 Works for You Mobile Meteorologist Jon Haverfield.

5:49 a.m. - Temperature is 32 degrees. Use precaution on bridges and overpasses, they could become slick.

5:44 a.m. - Hearing reports of a car accident around 51st and Memorial.

5:36 a.m. - Tulsa streets wet, but no ice. City crews have salt/sand trucks on the streets monitoring conditions.

5:32 a.m. - ODOT road condition map showing no issues across state highways.

5:24 a.m. - Tulsa Public Schools announces classes WILL be in session today.

5:18 a.m. - HWY 169 in Oologah is dry. No issues. Spotter Denton Sachs reporting air temperature there at 32 degrees.

5:09 a.m. - Light rain in Owasso. Roads are wet but not slick.

5:05 a.m. - Tulsa metro streets are damp, no ice.

4:47 a.m. - Oklahoma Department of Transportation road condition map showing no issues across state highways.

4:33 a.m. - I-44 in Tulsa just wet, but not slick.

