UPDATES: Road conditions and latest on winter weather in northeast Oklahoma

Latest information on the winter weather, including road conditions.

5:10 p.m. - Many of the roads affected by weather early Friday morning and by noon were starting to clear by the rush hour. Just a small portion of Pawnee County roads were considered dicey after daylong warnings about travel in the Payne, Osage, Pawnee, Noble and Kay counties.

Check latest travel map here. http://ok.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Viewer/index.html?appid=0143260acf004177935589ab7e2f42c1

12:05 p.m. - Roads in Payne, Osage, Pawnee, Noble, and Kay counties are listed as "moderate" according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Crews have isolated the down power line. EM officials tell more power lines expected to go down as ice builds up on trees. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/dsfbJszjDd — Corley Peel (@CorleyPeel_KJRH) January 13, 2017

Bartlesville Fire and PSO responding to a down power line down just north of Frank Phillips off Elmhurst. @KJRH2HD — Corley Peel (@CorleyPeel_KJRH) January 13, 2017

11:18 a.m. - Roads in Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Noble and Kay counties are now considered MODERATE, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation road conditions map. Drivers are advised to use caution.

Varsity Basketball games at Bartlesville have been canceled for tonight. — Sapulpa District (@SapulpaDistrict) January 13, 2017

Washington Co emergency mngmt says major roads are ok in Bartlesville, but keeping eye on bridges. Still advise2 stay off roads @KJRH2HD — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 13, 2017

9:04 a.m. - ODOT road condition map shows highways in Osage, Kay, Noble, Pawnee, Payne counties as being SEVERE. That means the roads are becoming slick and hazardous. Highways in Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland and McClain counties are MODERATE. Drivers are advised to reduce speed and use caution.

@KJRH2HD Police aren't giving any information yet. We've seen them inside Hilton hotel questioning people pic.twitter.com/NeAGOnVUjo — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 13, 2017

The #1 reason the main roads in Tulsa are just wet. Ground temps are above freezing. Watch out for bridges though. @KJRH2HD @kvootulsa @KFAQ pic.twitter.com/DncjFEgtBs — Taft Price (@TaftPrice) January 13, 2017

#BREAKING Bartlesville Fire is responding to a call of a car hitting pedestrians at Frank Phillips and Keeler I'm headed that way @KJRH2HD — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 13, 2017

7:43 a.m. - Sources tell 2 Works for You child was chasing school bus in Owasso and ran into the bus. Fire department says the child was uninjured. Parents took child to hospital to be checked out. Officials on scene said the child will be going to school today.

A child may have slipped while trying to catch an Owasso school bus and received minor injures. Sheriff tells me the child is ok. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/s4IoJzwe7Q — Jon Haverfield (@JonDopplerWX) January 13, 2017

EMSA says it has only responded to 4 weather-related vehicle accidents so far. Stay safe. And stay with @KJRH2HD for updates. #2WorksForYou — Michael McCardel (@mccardelKJRH) January 13, 2017

7:13 a.m. - School bus involved in a non-rollover accident in Owasso. No word on injuries.

7:09 a.m. - Roads in Bartlesville a little slick - take your time. Trees showing some glaze.

7:06 a.m. - ODOT road condition map now shows MODERATE status for highways south of Oklahoma City and around Lawton.

6:43 a.m. - Roads near Highway 169 and 51st wet, but not bad.

6:38 a.m. - ODOT road condition map shows MODERATE status for highways in Washington and Osage counties.

6:37 a.m. - Conditions still good in Owasso. Streets are wet but not seeing ice.

6:19 a.m. - Salt truck in ditch near Life Church in Jenks.

6:03 a.m. - Dr. Gist explains how decision was made to not close Tulsa Public Schools.

6:01 a.m. - Rain ends for now in Owasso. No ice on the roads, but bridges could be slick.

5:52 a.m. - Freezing rain coming down in Owasso, as reported by 2 Works for You Mobile Meteorologist Jon Haverfield.

Showers still on and off here in #Bartlesville, but ice is accumulating @KJRH2HD https://t.co/jQQL4YRyzy — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 13, 2017

5:49 a.m. - Temperature is 32 degrees. Use precaution on bridges and overpasses, they could become slick.

5:44 a.m. - Hearing reports of a car accident around 51st and Memorial.

5:36 a.m. - Tulsa streets wet, but no ice. City crews have salt/sand trucks on the streets monitoring conditions.

5:32 a.m. - ODOT road condition map showing no issues across state highways.

5:24 a.m. - Tulsa Public Schools announces classes WILL be in session today.

5:18 a.m. - HWY 169 in Oologah is dry. No issues. Spotter Denton Sachs reporting air temperature there at 32 degrees.

5:09 a.m. - Light rain in Owasso. Roads are wet but not slick.

5:05 a.m. - Tulsa metro streets are damp, no ice.

Ice is starting to accumulate on the storm truck here in Owasso! #okwx pic.twitter.com/8hF0svwWns — Jon Haverfield (@JonDopplerWX) January 13, 2017

4:47 a.m. - Oklahoma Department of Transportation road condition map showing no issues across state highways.

4:33 a.m. - I-44 in Tulsa just wet, but not slick.

We're here where electric company trucks, chippers and other responding vehicles are parked, ready to go @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/djbbTmq5Db — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 13, 2017

Just arrived in Bartlesville. It's been lightly raining on and off, so far nothing freezing to our windshield @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/BJB7IldL1x — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 13, 2017

Temperatures hovering above freezing. So far very light rain & no reports of ice. @KJRH2HD #okwx pic.twitter.com/KfeLQQfQ7B — Brett Anthony (@TheBrettAnthony) January 13, 2017

