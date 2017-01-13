UPDATES: Road conditions and latest on winter weather in northeast Oklahoma
4:41 AM, Jan 13, 2017
5:10 p.m. - Many of the roads affected by weather early Friday morning and by noon were starting to clear by the rush hour. Just a small portion of Pawnee County roads were considered dicey after daylong warnings about travel in the Payne, Osage, Pawnee, Noble and Kay counties.
11:18 a.m. - Roads in Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Noble and Kay counties are now considered MODERATE, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation road conditions map. Drivers are advised to use caution.
Varsity Basketball games at Bartlesville have been canceled for tonight.
9:04 a.m. - ODOT road condition map shows highways in Osage, Kay, Noble, Pawnee, Payne counties as being SEVERE. That means the roads are becoming slick and hazardous. Highways in Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland and McClain counties are MODERATE. Drivers are advised to reduce speed and use caution.
7:43 a.m. - Sources tell 2 Works for You child was chasing school bus in Owasso and ran into the bus. Fire department says the child was uninjured. Parents took child to hospital to be checked out. Officials on scene said the child will be going to school today.