TULSA - Tulsa Public Schools will be open today! Have a wonderful day and stay as dry as you can in the rain.

That was the Facebook message TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist posted around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Gist joined 2 Works for You Today to explain her decision to not cancel classes was made after getting reports about the streets that busses and parents must drive, communication with the City of Tulsa and watching the weather reporters.

Hear her interview in the video player above. Here is the message Gist posted Thursday. In it, she goes over the plan the district takes when determining whether or not to cancel school.

