Two juveniles arrested after high-speed chase in east Tulsa

TULSA -- Two juveniles are in jail after a chase overnight in east Tulsa.

Troopers said they tried to pull over a vehicle near 31st and Mingo at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials said the driver did not comply and sped away. Troopers said the driver exceeded speeds of 90 miles per hour and drove on the wrong side of the road.

The two people in the vehicle also threw something out of the vehicle at one point, troopers said.

The vehicle crashed in a front yard near 51st and Sheridan.

Troopers said neither person in the vehicle had a driver's license.

