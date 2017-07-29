Tulsa Police officers served as pallbearers for Aaliyah Alexander's funeral

TULSA, Okla. - It was an emotional day for loved ones of five-year-old Aaliyah Alexander who lost her battle with kidney cancer. She was laid to rest Saturday morning.

More than 200 people filled her memorial service at Harvest Time Outreach Ministries in north Tulsa.

Tulsa Police officers served as pallbearers for five-year-old Aaliyah Alexander's funeral.

Last month, TPD honored Alexander as an honorary offficer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: