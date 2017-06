The Tulsa Police Department swore in a 5-year-old girl as an honorary police officer Tuesday morning.

5-year-old Aaliyah Alexander suffers from kidney cancer and is currently in hospice.

Alexander was surprised by police as she was sworn in around 10:30. The 5-year-old says she has always dreamed of being a police officer.

Watch a Facebook live of the swearing in in the player below:

