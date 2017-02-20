Tulsa Police officers identified in fatal shooting of David English

TULSA - The three officers involved in the fatal shooting of man coming at them with a knife have been identified.

Jered Metzger, Greggory McClintock and Chad Murtaugh were the Tulsa Police officers involved in the shooting death of David English on Feb. 17.

Police said they were involved in a pursuit with English, 34, who was wanted out of Rogers County for first degree rape and kidnapping. After the chase ended, police say English charged at officers with a knife.

Officers opened fire on English in the 4700 block of S. Mingo. English was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Metzger, 29, has been with Tulsa Police Department since 2012. McClintock, 44, is a 17-year veteran of the force. Murtaugh, 38, has been with TPD for 11 years. The officers are on routine paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

A friend of English's, Wayne Youngwolfe, said English was battling Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and that had he been given the chance, Youngwolfe could have brought English to police peacefully.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: