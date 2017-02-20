Tulsa Police officers identified in fatal shooting of David English
9:36 AM, Feb 20, 2017
TULSA - The three officers involved in the fatal shooting of man coming at them with a knife have been identified.
Jered Metzger, Greggory McClintock and Chad Murtaugh were the Tulsa Police officers involved in the shooting death of David English on Feb. 17.
Police said they were involved in a pursuit with English, 34, who was wanted out of Rogers County for first degree rape and kidnapping. After the chase ended, police say English charged at officers with a knife.
Metzger, 29, has been with Tulsa Police Department since 2012. McClintock, 44, is a 17-year veteran of the force. Murtaugh, 38, has been with TPD for 11 years. The officers are on routine paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.