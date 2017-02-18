Tulsa Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in east Tulsa Friday evening

TULSA -- Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in east Tulsa Friday evening.

Police say they were pursuing a first degree rape suspect wanted in Rogers County when the man got out of his vehicle and charged at officers with a knife.

Police say an officer then fired a round at the suspect. The man was transported to the hospital in emergent condition.

The shooting happened on the 4700 block of South Mingo, according to police.

