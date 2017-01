TULSA -- A man was arrested Sunday after police say they found evidence he beat a man, causing him to be hospitalized.

Donald Cowans, 56, was arrested on one count of assault with intent to kill.

According to an arrest report, multiple witnesses saw Cowans kick a man in the head multiple times on January 17.

The unconscious victim was then taken to the hospital, according to a report. Cowans told police he was involved in a boxing match with the victim.

After searching Cowan's home, police were able to recover a pair of bloody boots. Cowan is being held on $20,000 bond.

