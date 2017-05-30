Tuesday marks vocabulary test for Edith Fuller, other Scripps National Spelling Bee participants

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Tuesday was a big day for Edith Fuller. The vocabulary test marked the first step during the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
"They read the words or they might ask me questions," Fuller said.
All spellers take a written test of their word knowledge. The Bee pronouncer recites 12 words for the contestants to write down. Then, they take a multiple choice vocabulary test. The vocabulary test is so difficult that it's been five years since the contestants filled all 50 seats in the finals.