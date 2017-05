Her parents don't like to call Edith Fuller a prodigy, but it's hard not to use that word when the six-year-old girl steps up on the stage to compete against spellers twice her age.

Fuller has been tackling spelling lists and advanced concepts that middle schoolers would find challenging ahead of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Fuller won the Green Country Spelling Bee in Tulsa to advance to the national contest.

All eyes are on her as she makes history as the youngest ever on stage at the national bee.

Ran into Edith Fuller, Scripps Green Country Regional #spellingbee champ at lunch. She told me all about her fun day. @KJRH2HD @ScrippsBee pic.twitter.com/dgIZ2fEKoh — Karen Larsen (@KarenLarsenKJRH) May 29, 2017

To the Fuller family, its about Edith learning and having fun.

"We're trying to work things out so maybe she doesn't feel all that pressure," said Justin Fuller, her father. "And we've already told her that if she misspells her first word and is outright away, we are still proud of her."

Both of Edith's parents are at the event along with her three little brothers. They will all be watching when she steps on the stage for the first time on Wednesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: