TPD works to identify man involved in attempted armed robbery

TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department is working to identify a man they said was involved in an attempted armed robbery in late June.

The man entered the business in the 7300 block on East Admiral Place on June 28 at 7 p.m.

Police said he approached the cashier, showed he had a gun, and told the cashier to open the register.

He was unable to get any money, and left the store on foot.

The man was described as being between 40 and 45 years of age, with brown hair. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Watch video of the incident below:

