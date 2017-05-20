TPD: Pizza delivery person foils attempted carjacking in north Tulsa
11:56 AM, May 20, 2017
A pizza delivery employee foiled an attempted carjacking just after midnight Friday in north Tulsa, according to police reports.
At 12:21 a.m. Saturday, the delivery person arrived at 100 N. Victor Ave. where the pizza employee told officers he was attempting to deliver an order. When the resident told the delivery person they didn't order a pizza, he returned to his vehicle where he discovered a masked man sitting in his car, officers say.
The pizza driver told Tulsa Police that the suspect asked for his keys, but he refused to give them up. That's when the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot, according to the report. He was not located when officers searched for the suspect.