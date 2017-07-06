Thunder GM Sam Presti welcomes Paul George to organization after trade made official

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti released a statement Thursday after the team's acquisition of Paul George via trade was made official.

“We are excited to welcome Paul George to the Thunder family and the Oklahoma City community,” said Presti. “Paul is a tremendous fit for our organization on and off the floor. He represents all the positive traits of an elite competitor, and we have long admired his relentless pursuit to improve and his ability to impact on-court success. His skill set is dynamic and at the forefront of the evolution of the game, yet he combines this with traditional and historical values and will. We are fortunate to have an incredibly unique player wear the Thunder Blue and know he will help us as we continue to build the legacy of the Thunder in real time.”

The Thunder acquired George by trading Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Indiana Pacers.

George, a four-time All-Star, averaged 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game during the 2016-17 season.

