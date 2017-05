A Texas man was killed in Leflore County on Friday night when the aircraft he was operating crashed and exploded, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

About 7:45 p.m. Friday night, the OHP reported that witnesses saw a Tera Motor Ultralight airplane spiraling upward near Arkoma, Okla., before nosediving into the ground.

Richard Biggerstaff Jr., 43, from Midland, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene, the OHP reports.

The accident is under Investigation. The OHP reports that the weather was clear at the time of the crash. Also helping at the scene were the Arkoma Fire Department and the Leflore County EMS.

