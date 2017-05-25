Stand to Honor fundraiser sponsored by Jim Glover benefitting Folds of Honor May 26 through June 30

TULSA--As Oklahomans remember those who gave their lives in service to our country on Memorial Day this weekend, some of our 2 Works for You team and Jim Glover Auto Family and will come together to Stand to Honor those who are willing to put on the uniform and defend our freedoms.

On Friday, May 26th at 10am at the Guthrie Green, 2 Works for You anchors Karen Larsen and Brian Sanders, and sportscaster Big Al Jerkens will stand for 13 minutes and pledge $13 to the Folds of Honor Foundation. The number 13 is significant because it represents the 13 folds of an American flag given to the family of a fallen soldier.

After Friday’s fundraiser kick-off and through the entire month of June, Oklahomans can visit any of the three Jim Glover Auto Family locations and stand for 13 minutes and pledge $13 to Folds of Honor. These locations include Jim Glover Chevrolet and Jim Glover Nissan located at I-44 and Memorial as well as Jim Glover on the River, which is located at I-44 and the Arkansas River. Jim Glover Auto Family will match donations up to $50,000.

“Less than 1% of our country suits up to defend our freedoms in the United States. Stand To Honor is a great way for the other 99% to show their support in defense of our freedoms and honoring the sacrifices that have been made,” says Major Dan Rooney.

We believe now more than ever that people are ready to stand proud for their nation and their flag. Together with individuals and businesses from around the Green Country we will stand to honor our Flag, our Fallen and our Future.

