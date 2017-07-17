Sports Illustrated names Russell Westbrook most stylish athlete

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook keeps racking up the awards.

In its second annual "Fashionable 50" list, Sports Illustrated ranked Westbrook as the most stylish athlete in the world.

Sports Illustrated unveils the second annual Fashionable 50 list, honoring the world’s most stylish athletes https://t.co/FQYUh0H0Cr pic.twitter.com/fPnAh5w3Ma — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 17, 2017

“It goes across so many things, not just in fashion but your whole self,” Westbrook said. “It’s so important to remember to be yourself, regardless of what others think.”

Westbrook was awarded the NBA MVP award earlier this summer after he averaged a triple-double during the 2016-17 season.

Victor Cruz of the Chicago Bears was ranked as the second most fashionable athlete while Serena Williams was ranked third. For more, click here.

