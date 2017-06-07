Some teachers and state employees lose in network coverage at Muskogee hospital

Tony Russell
7:35 PM, Jun 6, 2017
26 mins ago

Insurance programs being denied as people drive out of town to find a doctor

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MUSKOGEE - Global Health is now the second major health care provider to cut ties with Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee.

More than 500 people are affected according to State Representative Avery Frix (R-Muskogee).

Frix learned hundreds of school teachers and state employees who use Global Health can no longer receive “in network” benefits at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee.

This news comes as Saint Francis took over operations of the hospital from Eastar this year.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield also announced its contract with Saint Francis Muskogee expired last week.

”You know it was very exciting when we heard the news that Saint Francis was going to be coming in here and taking over our hospital. We were excited about the new quality of care, now it’s very disappointing that they can’t come to an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Global Health and other insurance providers,” said Frix.

A spokesperson for Saint Francis said, “Prior to the acquisition in Muskogee, Saint Francis Health System did not contract with Global Health. The discontinuation of this contract is in line with the previously established practices of the health system.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield has provided these hospitals to its policyholders.

A spokeswoman told 2 Works For You last week Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it has 72 doctors and 69 specialists already in network in Muskogee.

Wagoner Community Hospital
1200 W Cherokee St., Wagoner, OK 74467

St. John Broken Arrow
1000 W Boise Circle, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Muscogee Creek Nation Medical Center
1401 Morris Dr., Okmulgee, OK 74447

Hillcrest Hospital South
8801 S 101st E Ave., Tulsa, OK 74133

Sequoyah Memorial Hospital
213 E Redwood Ave., Sallisaw, OK 74955

Ardent Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
111 N Bailey St., Pryor, OK 74361

Saint Francis wanted to remind BCBS policyholders these facilities still accept coverage:

Saint Francis Hospital South
10501 East 91st Street South
Tulsa, OK 74133
918-307-6000
 

Saint Francis Hospital
6161 South Yale Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74136
918-494-2200

Global Health Senior Vice President John Wiscaver said policyholders affected by the change in coverage in Muskogee can dial (877) 280-5600 TTY: 711 for assistance.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top