Some teachers and state employees lose in network coverage at Muskogee hospital

”You know it was very exciting when we heard the news that Saint Francis was going to be coming in here and taking over our hospital. We were excited about the new quality of care, now it’s very disappointing that they can’t come to an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Global Health and other insurance providers,” said Frix.
A spokesperson for Saint Francis said, “Prior to the acquisition in Muskogee, Saint Francis Health System did not contract with Global Health. The discontinuation of this contract is in line with the previously established practices of the health system.”
Blue Cross and Blue Shield has provided these hospitals to its policyholders.
A spokeswoman told 2 Works For You last week Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it has 72 doctors and 69 specialists already in network in Muskogee.
Wagoner Community Hospital 1200 W Cherokee St., Wagoner, OK 74467
St. John Broken Arrow 1000 W Boise Circle, Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Muscogee Creek Nation Medical Center 1401 Morris Dr., Okmulgee, OK 74447
Hillcrest Hospital South 8801 S 101st E Ave., Tulsa, OK 74133
Sequoyah Memorial Hospital 213 E Redwood Ave., Sallisaw, OK 74955
Ardent Hillcrest Hospital Pryor 111 N Bailey St., Pryor, OK 74361
Saint Francis wanted to remind BCBS policyholders these facilities still accept coverage:
Saint Francis Hospital South 10501 East 91st Street South Tulsa, OK 74133 918-307-6000
Saint Francis Hospital 6161 South Yale Avenue Tulsa, OK 74136 918-494-2200
Global Health Senior Vice President John Wiscaver said policyholders affected by the change in coverage in Muskogee can dial (877) 280-5600 TTY: 711 for assistance.