Some teachers and state employees lose in network coverage at Muskogee hospital

MUSKOGEE - Global Health is now the second major health care provider to cut ties with Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee.



More than 500 people are affected according to State Representative Avery Frix (R-Muskogee).



Frix learned hundreds of school teachers and state employees who use Global Health can no longer receive “in network” benefits at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee.



This news comes as Saint Francis took over operations of the hospital from Eastar this year.



Blue Cross and Blue Shield also announced its contract with Saint Francis Muskogee expired last week.



”You know it was very exciting when we heard the news that Saint Francis was going to be coming in here and taking over our hospital. We were excited about the new quality of care, now it’s very disappointing that they can’t come to an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Global Health and other insurance providers,” said Frix.



A spokesperson for Saint Francis said, “Prior to the acquisition in Muskogee, Saint Francis Health System did not contract with Global Health. The discontinuation of this contract is in line with the previously established practices of the health system.”



Blue Cross and Blue Shield has provided these hospitals to its policyholders.



A spokeswoman told 2 Works For You last week Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it has 72 doctors and 69 specialists already in network in Muskogee.



Wagoner Community Hospital

1200 W Cherokee St., Wagoner, OK 74467



St. John Broken Arrow

1000 W Boise Circle, Broken Arrow, OK 74012



Muscogee Creek Nation Medical Center

1401 Morris Dr., Okmulgee, OK 74447



Hillcrest Hospital South

8801 S 101st E Ave., Tulsa, OK 74133



Sequoyah Memorial Hospital

213 E Redwood Ave., Sallisaw, OK 74955



Ardent Hillcrest Hospital Pryor

111 N Bailey St., Pryor, OK 74361



Saint Francis wanted to remind BCBS policyholders these facilities still accept coverage:



Saint Francis Hospital South

10501 East 91st Street South

Tulsa, OK 74133

918-307-6000





Saint Francis Hospital

6161 South Yale Avenue

Tulsa, OK 74136

918-494-2200



Global Health Senior Vice President John Wiscaver said policyholders affected by the change in coverage in Muskogee can dial (877) 280-5600 TTY: 711 for assistance.

