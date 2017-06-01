Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage dropped from Saint Francis Muskogee hospital

Tony Russell
10:46 AM, Jun 1, 2017
MUSKOGEE - A spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance confirmed the contract between the Saint Francis-operated hospital in Muskogee dropped at midnight.

Officials said several large Muskogee employers including employees with the City of Muskogee  are affected by the expiration of coverage at the Muskogee hospital.

A Blue Cross and Blue Shield spokesperson said those who purchased the only coverage plan offered on the Oklahoma exchange is also affected.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma said its holding a workshop this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Muskogee Civic Center for its members to find other avenues.

In a statement to 2 Works For You, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma said, “as of June 1, benefit payments for services rendered at Saint Francis Muskogee will be made directly to BCBSOK members. It will be the member’s responsibility to pay the hospital for accrued medical expenses.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it has 72 doctors and 69 specialists already in network in Muskogee.

The insurance provider said these hospitals and urgent care facilities are open for BCBS members affected by he drop in coverage at the Muskogee hospital.


Wagoner Community Hospital
1200 W Cherokee St., Wagoner, OK 74467

St. John Broken Arrow
1000 W Boise Circle, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Muscogee Creek Nation Medical Center
1401 Morris Dr., Okmulgee, OK 74447

Hillcrest Hospital South
8801 S 101st E Ave., Tulsa, OK 74133

Sequoyah Memorial Hospital
213 E Redwood Ave., Sallisaw, OK 74955

Ardent Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
111 N Bailey St., Pryor, OK 74361

