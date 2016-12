EUFAULA, Okla. - Some Eufaula neighbors are remembering a man whose body they believe was found in a burned mobile home.

"Kevin was real friendly with everybody. There was nobody I knew that didn't get along with him," said Rhonda Holmes.

She lives next door to a mobile home that caught on fire Wednesday night .

Firefighters found two bodies inside.

Holmes believes one was her neighbor, Kevin Killilay, 54.

“He watched over our place. We watched over his, and that's how we found the fire last night," said Holmes.

She described Killilay as a happy person.

The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Trevor Armstrong in connection to the fire. He's facing several felony charges including arson, being in possession of methamphetamine and assaulting officers.

He'll be arraigned December 28 at the Mcintosh County Courthouse.