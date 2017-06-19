Some Oklahoma lawmakers missed the most votes this session

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Some Oklahoma lawmakers ranked high for the most missed votes during the legislative session, which ended May 26.

The Tulsa World reports Republican Rep. Leslie Osborn of Mustang led the House with the most missed votes. Osborn chairs the House Appropriations and Budget Committee. She missed 25 percent of the floor and committee votes.

Osborn says the reason for missing that many votes was due to "constantly called off of the floor into meetings with fiscal staff."

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz of Altus ranked second in the Senate with 37.5 percent votes missed.

Republican Sen. Bryce Marlatt of Woodward, Democrat Sen. Randy Bass of Lawton, Republican Sen. Jack Fry of Midwest City and Republican Sen. Kim David of Porter also missed a high number of the votes during the session.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: