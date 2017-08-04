Second suspect arrested after deadly shooting, crash in east Tulsa August 1

TULSA -- A second suspect has been arrested and third suspect is wanted for murder after a shooting left one person dead in east Tulsa on August 1.

Police say Justin Brooks, 27 (pictured below), was arrested in Kansas City for murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Authorities are still searching for a second suspect, Maurice Sanders, 24, who is also wanted for murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Cedric Warrior, 22, was also arrested in connection to the shooting.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Westminister Apartments

39-year-old David Jones and 32-year-old Charles Walker were shot in the parking lot of the Westminister Apartments before driving into one of the buildings. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: